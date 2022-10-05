Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after buying an additional 304,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after buying an additional 73,419 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. The company had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

