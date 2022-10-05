Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 604,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,474,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 201,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RC. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.60%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.29%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

