Amalgamated Bank Sells 854 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,536,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after acquiring an additional 247,968 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after acquiring an additional 152,810 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTCT opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $55.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTCT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

