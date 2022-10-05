AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.72

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 3501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 13.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.86.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $31,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,100 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

