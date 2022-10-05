GATX (NYSE:GATX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $84.95

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.95 and last traded at $85.15, with a volume of 7851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GATX. StockNews.com cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average of $102.70.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Institutional Trading of GATX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in GATX by 311.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.