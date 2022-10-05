Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $105.70

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 105.70 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 150.30 ($1.82), with a volume of 1189908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.50 ($1.82).

Greencoat UK Wind Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 160.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 432.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28.

Greencoat UK Wind Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Featured Articles

