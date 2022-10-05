Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Greenland Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenland Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Greenland Technologies stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.74. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.83%. Equities analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

