Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $99.59

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 99.59 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 100.18 ($1.21), with a volume of 6401841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.12 ($1.22).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 150.45 ($1.82).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of £28.63 billion and a PE ratio of 1,749.67.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

