ASOS (LON:ASC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $555.50

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 555.50 ($6.71) and last traded at GBX 567.85 ($6.86), with a volume of 238823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 569 ($6.88).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.12) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,957.31 ($23.65).

The company has a market capitalization of £590.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2,114.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 781.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,118.93.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

