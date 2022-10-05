TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $199.90

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 199.90 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 189.70 ($2.29), with a volume of 130430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.37).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TP ICAP Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 257.50 ($3.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2,233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 136.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

