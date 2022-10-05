Short Interest in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Declines By 5.2%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of GLDD opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $534.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In other news, CEO Lasse Petterson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,264,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,860,000 after acquiring an additional 72,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,213,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,847,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 249,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,073 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,179,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLDD. TheStreet cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

