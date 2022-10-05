Schroders (LON:SDR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $383.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 383 ($4.63) and last traded at GBX 385.90 ($4.66), with a volume of 60894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 389.30 ($4.70).
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,420 ($41.32) to GBX 3,040 ($36.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Schroders presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,240.80 ($39.16).
The stock has a market capitalization of £6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1,198.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,272.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,676.87.
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
