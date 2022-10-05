RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,639.76

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,639.76 ($19.81) and last traded at GBX 1,665 ($20.12), with a volume of 7451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,689 ($20.41).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RHIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.46) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.00) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,900 ($47.12).
RHI Magnesita Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of £802.74 million and a P/E ratio of 399.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,886.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,155.64.
RHI Magnesita Cuts Dividend
RHI Magnesita Company Profile
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
