RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,639.76

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,639.76 ($19.81) and last traded at GBX 1,665 ($20.12), with a volume of 7451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,689 ($20.41).

RHIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.46) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.00) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,900 ($47.12).

The company has a market cap of £802.74 million and a P/E ratio of 399.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,886.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,155.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of €0.50 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

