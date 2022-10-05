VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $452.00

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 452 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 453.50 ($5.48), with a volume of 66647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 472 ($5.70).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 495.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 493.42. The company has a market capitalization of £751.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.77.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

