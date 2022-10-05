Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $415,888.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,877 shares of company stock worth $2,415,473. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Matson in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 1,573.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Matson during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Matson during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 80.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:MATX opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Matson has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. Equities analysts predict that Matson will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

