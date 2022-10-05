Fisker Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 36,836 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 27% compared to the average daily volume of 29,008 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FSR shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fisker by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fisker by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 312,447 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fisker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fisker by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Price Performance

Shares of FSR opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.52 and a quick ratio of 10.52.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Fisker had a negative net margin of 610,674.38% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Further Reading

