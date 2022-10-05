CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Short Interest Down 5.0% in September

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the August 31st total of 424,200 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on CVRx in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVRx
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVRx by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CVRx by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in CVRx by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.
CVRx Stock Performance
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 233.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that CVRx will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.
CVRx Company Profile
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
Further Reading
