JetBlue Airways Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 27,617 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 73% compared to the typical volume of 15,973 put options.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.47.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 349,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 34,372 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. StockNews.com downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Melius began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

