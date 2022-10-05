iShares Silver Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 226,111 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average volume of 172,702 call options.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

