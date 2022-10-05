Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

BBVA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 6.3 %

NYSE BBVA opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.