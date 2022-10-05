Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

