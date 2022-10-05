Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 2.8 %
CMCM stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.30. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheetah Mobile (CMCM)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.