Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance
NYSE:SFE opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
