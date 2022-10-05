Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE:SFE opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

