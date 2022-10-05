NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.93. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 46.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.