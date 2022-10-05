Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.25. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.