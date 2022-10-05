Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 1.8 %

AP stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.98. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 292,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

