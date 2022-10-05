Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.87. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natuzzi

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

Featured Stories

