Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Natuzzi Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.87. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $19.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
