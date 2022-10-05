Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Up 4.0 %

Steel Partners stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $877.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 70.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,405,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,211,000 after purchasing an additional 268,623 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

