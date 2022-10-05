Head to Head Survey: Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) versus Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Rating) and Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aerogrow International and Ferguson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerogrow International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferguson 2 4 6 0 2.33

Ferguson has a consensus target price of $139.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.69%. Given Ferguson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ferguson is more favorable than Aerogrow International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

43.1% of Ferguson shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Aerogrow International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ferguson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aerogrow International and Ferguson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerogrow International $39.21 million 2.81 $60,000.00 $0.28 11.46 Ferguson $28.57 billion 0.90 $2.12 billion $9.70 11.80

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than Aerogrow International. Aerogrow International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferguson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aerogrow International and Ferguson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerogrow International N/A N/A N/A Ferguson 7.43% 44.20% 14.34%

Summary

Ferguson beats Aerogrow International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerogrow International



AeroGrow International, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca. It also provides grow lights and a patented nutrient formula, as well as various cooking, gardening, and decor accessories. The company offers its in-home garden systems under the AeroGardens name. Its products are used in the gardening, cooking, healthy eating, and home and office dÃ©cor markets. The company also provides its products through online and in-store retail distribution, as well as through direct-to-consumer sales channels. AeroGrow International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. AeroGrow International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SMG Growing Media, Inc.

About Ferguson



Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners. In addition, it distributes water meters and automation products, irrigation and drainage products, geosynthetics, and stormwater management products; flanges, general industrial maintenance repair and operations products, high density polyethylene products, and fabrication products; water and wastewater treatment products; and PVF solutions. Further, the company offers services, including consultation, advice and project management, pro pick-up, and delivery services; online tools; quotation, jobsite delivery and logistics, project management, and fabrication services; digitally enhanced estimation, and design services; advanced metering infrastructure services; and supply chain and equipment rental services. The company also sells its products through online channels. It operates a network of 1,679 branches and 11 distribution centers. Ferguson plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Wokingham, the United Kingdom.

