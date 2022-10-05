American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of ARL opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $281.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. State Street Corp acquired a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

