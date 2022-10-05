Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

TGS stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 99,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 44.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,037 shares in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

