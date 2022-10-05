Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inphi Price Performance
IPHI stock opened at $172.27 on Tuesday. Inphi has a 1 year low of $91.07 and a 1 year high of $185.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.27.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inphi (IPHI)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.