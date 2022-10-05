Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,338.60.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,179.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,256.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,256.06. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,081.67 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total transaction of $593,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,535.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

