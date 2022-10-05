China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of CGA opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

