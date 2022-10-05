Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray Stock Performance

Shares of ISR opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

