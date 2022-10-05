Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Isoray Stock Performance
Shares of ISR opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.69.
Isoray Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.