BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:BWXT opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.11.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,659,000 after purchasing an additional 194,666 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 796,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 510,312 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 33,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

