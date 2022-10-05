Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Price Performance

NTP stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Nam Tai Property has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $165.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,404,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 85,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

