WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Trading Down 1.4 %

WidePoint stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

