Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Price Performance
Shares of HZN stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.
Horizon Global Company Profile
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
