Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,989,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 220,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

