International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 7.6 %
Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.23.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.