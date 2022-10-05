International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

