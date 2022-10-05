Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 60,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 94,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

