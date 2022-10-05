China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised China Automotive Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

Shares of CAAS opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.12. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.36. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.93 million. Analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 399.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned about 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

