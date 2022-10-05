Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 32.66%. Analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

