CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.60.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 20.56%. Analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

