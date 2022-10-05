NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $115.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus cut NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.04.

NIKE Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.87. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $139.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,061 shares of company stock worth $4,356,819. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

