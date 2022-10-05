NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.04.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.87.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,061 shares of company stock worth $4,356,819. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

