Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Shares of BBGI opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $33.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.88.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

