Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of BBGI opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $33.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.88.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
