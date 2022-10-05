Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Blueknight Energy Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.
Blueknight Energy Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.95%.
About Blueknight Energy Partners
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.
