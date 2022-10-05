Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

Blueknight Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueknight Energy Partners

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKEP. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,025,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 962,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 62,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

