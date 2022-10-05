Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $112.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AMD opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

