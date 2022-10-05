Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a market cap of $22.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.67. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.15.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,481,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,994.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 511,733 shares of company stock worth $227,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Astrotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

